Smart SEO Tips To Develop Your Web Traffic

Once the hard work of making a website is over, the hard work of submitting it to the search engines and having it show up in the results begins. Maybe you think you have to have a computer science degree to do it, but this article will show you some practical advice on how even you, can make your website stand out.

If you operate a WordPress blog, the best way to handle SEO is to grab one of the server's many plug-in options. Instead of looking around and reading articles, you can handle everything on-site. A lot of the difficult steps of the past have been automated on a site like WordPress, so tinkering with the site a little bit, can turn you into an SEO aficionado.

Use keywords throughout your site to maximize your visibility to search engines. Be sure to choose appropriate and popular keywords that are commonly searched by people looking for information about your products and services. The two most important places to include keywords are the title tag and the page header.

As you begin to learn about SEO, you will run across terms like frames. Frames can be an attractive feature for your site, but they also cause your site to load very slowly and will make the spiders have to work extra hard to crawl your pages. If you do have frames on your site, make sure you also have a few pages offering "noframes" content.

Get to the point with keywords. Most searches are only two or three words, and if your keywords are longer than that, you may be more difficult to spot. Shorter is better. So, if you can eliminate unnecessary words, do it! Your goal is to be seen by as many people as you can, not describe everything you do in the keywords.

Include various images on your website so that you can take advantage of the visual searches on the big search engines. Sometimes, it is much better to display, promote or market your product with a picture, rather than explaining what it does with a text description. This will go a long way in improving your visibility as a company.

To make sure every page of your site is indexed by search engines, do not use Flash in the site's design. Flash does not allow individual pages to be linked to, which means that search engines can't crawl them. A separate link for each page will allow all your content to be indexed and found through search engines.

Try to avoid image heavy sites in order to stay high in the rankings. The engines rank text much higher than they do images so if you are focusing on images the ranking for your site will suffer. Whatever images you do include, make sure they include alt text that describes the image.

In SEO be sure to get the right keyword density. Use keywords evenly throughout your title, headers, and your articles, as well as in other areas on the page that will call your article to the attention of search engines. one to two percent keyword density is considered best these days. That means one or two keywords per 100 words is optimum.

Create a great resource section to attract visitors and search engines to your site. A well-planned resource section makes your site look professional. It also gives you the appearance of being in a position of authority regarding your chosen subject matter. Keeping the resources updated and uncluttered is also important.

If you need to change the structure of your website and offer the same content under a different URL, make sure the old URL redirects to the new URL or to a page with a link towards the new page. A page with a 404 error will lower your rankings in search results.

Keywords are important to search engine optimization, but watch out how many you put. If you put an insane amount of keywords on your site, it will get labeled as spam. Search engine spiders are programmed to ignore sites that are guilty of placing their keywords too frequently on their site. Use good judgement in your keyword use.

Get to know other webmasters. Once you get to know a few of them, offer to include a link to their site if they will include one of your links on their site. Be sure that the company that you are getting into bed with has a positive reputation as you do not want to be drug down by one that does not.

One you have read and absorbed the tips contained in this article, you can begin to put them to work for you on your website or blog. Remember that it's going to take time for the SEO tweaks you made to work properly. But once they do start working, you will find that your site climbs the charts like a hit record.